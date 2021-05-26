Advertisement
One person in hospital after crash into Alliston McDonald's
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 8:54PM EDT
One person in hospital after crash into Alliston McDonald's on May 26, 2021 (Courtesy: Nottawasaga OPP)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital after crashing a vehicle into a McDonald’s drive-thru Wednesday afternoon in Alliston.
Members of the Nottawasaga OPP detachment responded to the single vehicle crash on Young street just before 4 p.m.
The lone occupant in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The drive-thru has reopened and no charges have been laid.