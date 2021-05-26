BARRIE, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital after crashing a vehicle into a McDonald’s drive-thru Wednesday afternoon in Alliston.

Members of the Nottawasaga OPP detachment responded to the single vehicle crash on Young street just before 4 p.m.

The lone occupant in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The drive-thru has reopened and no charges have been laid.