

The Canadian Press





CANNINGTON, Ont. - A 38-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody after an early-morning shooting in Cannington.

Durham regional police spokesman Const. George Tudos says the shooting took place at 1 a.m. Friday at a house with multiple dwellings.

They say Brian Windsor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tudos says charges are pending against the suspect, whose name and age were not released.

He says there was no family relationship between the accused and the deceased.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

