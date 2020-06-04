BARRIE -- Police say one person has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision around 1 p.m. on Ranchers Road between Kawartha Lakes Road 121 and Long Beach Road.

Five other people involved in the crash have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Ranchers Road is expected to be closed from Kawartha Lakes Road 121 and Long Beach Road for several hours for the investigation.