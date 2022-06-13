One person airlifted in critical condition after Wasaga Beach crash

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Wasaga Beach Monday.

According to fire officials, a pickup truck with two occupants rolled in the area of 45th Street South near Wasaga Sands Drive and Wildwood Drive.

Fire officials say one person had to be freed from the vehicle.

The extent of the other individual's injuries is unclear at this time.

The road will be closed for a few hours as police investigate the cause of the collision.