One man in custody following early morning shooting Saturday
Barrie police have a man in custody following an early morning shooting on Georgian Drive Saturday.
Officers were called to the Foundry Georgian complex around 4 a.m. Saturday, after reports of a shooting.
Police said a 21-year-old man from Barrie was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
At around 5:30 p.m., police searched a home on Georgian Drive and arrested a 28-year-old Barrie man in connection to the shooting.
Police said this isolated incident poses no danger to the public and that there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation.
Anyone with information or footage of the incident are asked to contact police.
