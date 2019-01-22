

CTV Barrie





Police have charged one Newmarket man and are looking for another in connection with a dozen commercial break-ins within York Region.

Investigators say that on January 15 officers stopped a vehicle on Yonge Street in Aurora and found two licence plates bolted together on the rear of the vehicle. According to police, the plates were stolen. Officers say they also found tools commonly used in break-and-enters, along with property linked to 12 recent thefts in Newmarket, Aurora and East Gwillimbury.

The 34-year-old Newmarket man was arrested and faces 16 charges in connection with the break-ins.

Police believe a second Newmarket man is also involved and are hoping to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.