BARRIE, ONT. -- One person has died in an early-morning crash on Tuesday on Highway 12 in Tay Township.

Provincial police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing on the highway at Gervais Road.

They say there are no indications another vehicle was involved in the collision, but police are still investigating.

The K9 unit and OPP Central Region Traffic investigators assisted with the investigation.

Police closed Highway 12 between Gervais Road and Rosemount Road in Sturgeon Beach for the investigation.

The area has since reopened.