A Wasaga Beach man is in hospital after his parents' home went up in flames over the weekend.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Saturday at a home on River Road West near Silverbirch Avenue. Investigators say it appears there was an explosion inside the home.

“Certainly there's been an incident here so things have been moved and displaced a bit,” says Andrea Gaynor, an investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators removed evidence from the home, including a gas tank. The OPP have remained tight lipped on their investigation and have released very little information.

The 32-year-old man was taken into police custody over the weekend. His family is devastated, saying they've lost everything.

“There's a lot for my family that we have to deal with and unfortunately it's going to be a long road,” the man’s sister told CTV News.

To try and help this family, a charity event is being planned Saturday night at the Hangar Bar and Grill in Edenvale.