

CTV Barrie





Police confirm a man is in custody after a suspicious house fire in Wasaga Beach.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Saturday at a home on River Road West, near Silver Birch Avenue.

Paramedics say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but the OPP are waiting to obtain a search warrant before doing a scene investigation.

The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has also been called in to investigate.