Featured
Suspicious house fire in Wasaga Beach
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 7:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 8:32PM EDT
Police confirm a man is in custody after a suspicious house fire in Wasaga Beach.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Saturday at a home on River Road West, near Silver Birch Avenue.
Paramedics say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It’s not clear how the fire started, but the OPP are waiting to obtain a search warrant before doing a scene investigation.
The office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has also been called in to investigate.