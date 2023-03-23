Novice driver nabbed by RIDE

Police threw the book at a novice driver for impaired driving and drug charges.

A RIDE program at 1 a.m. March 23 stopped a driver in the Greenwood and Robert streets area of Shelburne.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) suspected the driver was impaired and, while verifying his sobriety, discovered he was in possession of cocaine.

A 32-year-old Markdale man was charged with drug possession charges, as well as having various novice driver charges for impairment and driving without a G1 driver in the car.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. He has a court date to answer the charges in April.