Dozens of people are going to be displaced after a fire at a Barrie apartment building.

Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of a building located in the area of Little Avenue and Chieftain Crescent on Friday, just before 1 p.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control. Fire crews believe the blaze started near a balcony on the second floor. The fire then spread to the third floor and attic.

The building was evacuated and no injuries are reported. Officials estimate that 25 to 30 people will be displaced for the weekend.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Barrie police closed Little Avenue between Carol Road and Marshall Street for a few hours, while firefighters were on scene.