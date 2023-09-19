Newmarket gives green light to add speed cameras near all schools

Newmarket Town Council gave the green light to add automated speed cameras to multiple locations aimed at pumping the brakes on bad driving behaviours in community safety zones.

Mayor John Taylor said speeding in residential neighbourhoods is a problem across York Region, and council hopes to "remind and educate" motorists on the importance of sticking to speed limits.

"This program is proven to reduce speeding on our roads and make our streets even safer. Newmarket has zero tolerance for speeding in school zones where young children are making their way to school," Taylor stated.

The Town will have 14 speed cameras installed near schools to protect residents and children travelling to and from the area.

"Let me be as straightforward as I can; if you get a ticket for speeding in a school zone – you deserve it. Please drive within the posted speed limit, and you won't get ticketed," Taylor added.

Two automated speed enforcement cameras will be placed in each ward in early 2024:

Ward 1: Stonehaven Avenue and Kingsmere Avenue

Ward 2: Gorham Street and Srigley Street East

Ward 3: Wayne Drive and Patterson Street

Ward 4: Longford Drive and Bristol Road East

Ward 5: Queen Street and William Roe Boulevard

Ward 6: Savage Road and Clearmeadow Boulevard

Ward 7: Woodspring East and Woodspring West

Signage will be posted three months before the cameras are activated to alert motorists that the new measures will be "coming soon."