Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey was appointed attorney general in a major cabinet shuffle announced today by Premier Doug Ford.

He had been serving as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance, as well as Deputy Government Whip.

"I like to find solutions; I like understanding issues, and breaking them down, finding ways to make real change for the people I serve. Helping people and making a difference is what motivates me, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with my PC caucus colleagues to deliver the best for Ontarians," said Downey in a press release following his appointment.

Downey takes over the attorney general’s position from Caroline Mulroney. The York-Simcoe MPP is being moved to transportation, but will continue to be responsible for francophone affairs.

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott has been moved to Minister of Infrastructure. Scott had served as the Minister of Labour.

The shuffle also includes a huge promotion for backbencher Stephen Lecce. The King-Vaughan MPP becomes the Minister of Education.

Rookie Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop was appointed to Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues.

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has been shuffled from Minster of Government and Consumer Services to Associate Minister of Energy.

Here is a full list of the new cabinet positions: