Featured
New roles for local MPPs in cabinet shuffle
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 12:05PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 6:46PM EDT
Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey was appointed attorney general in a major cabinet shuffle announced today by Premier Doug Ford.
He had been serving as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance, as well as Deputy Government Whip.
"I like to find solutions; I like understanding issues, and breaking them down, finding ways to make real change for the people I serve. Helping people and making a difference is what motivates me, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with my PC caucus colleagues to deliver the best for Ontarians," said Downey in a press release following his appointment.
Downey takes over the attorney general’s position from Caroline Mulroney. The York-Simcoe MPP is being moved to transportation, but will continue to be responsible for francophone affairs.
Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott has been moved to Minister of Infrastructure. Scott had served as the Minister of Labour.
The shuffle also includes a huge promotion for backbencher Stephen Lecce. The King-Vaughan MPP becomes the Minister of Education.
Rookie Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop was appointed to Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues.
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has been shuffled from Minster of Government and Consumer Services to Associate Minister of Energy.
Here is a full list of the new cabinet positions:
- Premier and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs - Doug Ford
- Deputy Premier and Minister of Health - Christine Elliott
- Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions - Michael Tibollo
- Minister of Long-Term Care - Merrilee Fullerton
- Minister of Finance - Rod Phillips
- Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Chair of Cabinet - Vic Fedeli
- Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction - Prabmeet Sarkaria
- Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing - Steve Clark
- Solicitor General - Sylvia Jones
- Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks - Jeff Yurek
- Minister of Children, Community and Social Services - Todd Smith
- Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues - Jill Dunlop
- Minister of Labour - Monte McNaughton
- Attorney General - Doug Downey
- Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs - Caroline Mulroney
- Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA) - Kinga Surma
- Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities - Ross Romano
- Minister of Education - Stephen Lecce
- President of the Treasury Board - Peter Bethlenfalvy
- Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry - John Yakabuski
- Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs - Greg Rickford
- Associate Minister of Energy - Bill Walker
- Minister for Seniors and Accessibility - Raymond Cho
- Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs - Ernie Hardeman
- Minister of Infrastructure - Laurie Scott
- Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport - Lisa MacLeod
- Minister of Government and Consumer Services - Lisa Thompson
- Government House Leader - Paul Calandra