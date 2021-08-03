BARRIE, ONT. -- Transit riders can move between Midland and Orillia Tuesday with the launch of the latest LINX route.

Route 6 connects Midland and Orillia, with stops in Victoria Harbour, Waubaushene, Coldwater and Warminster.

People can ride Route 6 for free between August 2 to September 3, with regular fares starting September 4.

Route 6 completes phase one of the Simcoe County Council's five-year, $5 million plan to create a regional transit service.

Four years ago LINX transit system began rolling out service to the following major urban hubs:

Route 1 (Penetanguishene/Midland to Barrie)

Route 2 (Wasaga Beach to Barrie)

Route 3 (Orillia to Barrie)

Route 4 (Collingwood to Wasaga Beach)

Route 5 (Alliston to Bradford West Gwillimbury)

Route 6 (Midland to Orillia)

The County calls the LINX transit system a crucial service that provides affordable and reliable transportation for residents to access health services, jobs and education hubs in other communities.

Simcoe County said they would be reviewing their transportation master plan as they evaluate new five and ten-year plans to meet the demand and future needs of communities in the County.

Route information and other details on the LINX service are available on the Simcoe County website.