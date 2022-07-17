National Drowning Prevention Week begins ahead of somber anniversary of Wasaga Beach drowning

Sunday marks the start of National Drowning Prevention Week and it comes one day ahead of the 10-year anniversary of a drowning of a 9-year-old boy in Wasaga Beach.

Provincial police are reminding the public of the story of Zach Haskett. The 9-year-old lost his life on July 18, 2012 in the waters of Wasaga Beach.

"It was a day that I'll never forget. It's also the day and the reason why I became a water safety advocate, so that no other parent feels the loss of losing a child to drowning," Melissa Haskett, Zach's mother said in a social media message shared by OPP. "Swimming lessons are so very important for every child to learn. It is a life skill that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives."

Zach Haskett would be 19 years old now if he was still alive. July 17-23 is National Drowning Prevention Week. #HurWOPP reminds everyone to be vigilant and safe around the water. ^en @WB_Media #DrowningPrevention #DrowningIsPreventable #NDPW2022 pic.twitter.com/f5WKUeKfc5 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 17, 2022

Police say so far this year they've already rescued dozens of people from the waters of Georgian Bay. According to police, the mouth of the Nottawasaga River is an especially dangerous location due to undertows and busy boat traffic.

The Lifesaving Society and OPP have provided several tips for everyone going into the water:

Monitor children at all times

Wear lifejackets at all times

Know how to swim properly

Stay sober at all times

Obey all beach signage

Do not swim in unauthorized areas

Melissa, who says young Zach was a kind soul taken far too soon, said in the video released by police that time is always of the essence with drownings.

"[He was] such a kind, caring little boy that I miss every second of everyday. Please be water safe. Never take your eyes off your children even for a second as drowning is silent and it just takes seconds," Melissa says. "If you are going out on any floatation device always wear your lifejacket. It must be on in order to save your life, not down by your feet."