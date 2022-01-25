Muskoka Lakes blaze destroys house

Firefighters in Muskoka Lakes battled frigid temperatures for hours late Tuesday afternoon into the evening while trying to put out a blaze that caused $1-million worth of damage.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department says a recently renovated 'second home' on Hesner's Lake Road was "fully involved" when they arrived.

No one was at the house at the time.

Officials say a neighbour called emergency crews after noticing the fire.

They say outbuildings, including a utility shed, two-bay garage and a sauna, were also damaged.

The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.