Muskoka hospitals' fate lies in boardroom vote

A board meeting may determine the fate of the proposed South Muskoka hospital.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) board members will gather tonight to vote on whether the proposed model for the two new sites in Muskoka should move to the next step in the planning process.

"We were under the impression we had until the fall for this plan to be submitted to the province for review and that more discussion would take place between our local doctors and MAHC until a plan that could adequately service Muskoka was complete," said Katie Peleikis, a former paramedic.

"We have found out that MAHC has quietly planned to pass the proposed model in a meeting today at 5:30 p.m."

In mid-April, after facing public backlash over their announced plans for two new hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) officials returned to the drawing board, announcing revisions to their initial proposal.

In its original proposal, MAHC indicated both hospitals would have intensive care units and surgical centres. Bracebridge was set to have 14 inpatient beds, while Huntsville would have 139.

The South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) site in Bracebridge has increased to 36 acute care beds, including four ICU beds.

"The change in the number of beds at the SMMH site will mean fewer patients will require transportation," noted the MAHC in a release.

Under the original MAHC proposal, only Huntsville would handle obstetrics. However, the new proposal will keep child delivery at both facilities.

The Bracebridge obstetrical care unit will incorporate one obstetrical labour and delivery room within the 36-bed framework.

At that time, officials said they would continue conversations with physicians and residents in the coming weeks and months to review the adjusted plans.

Calls to MAHC were not returned at time of this posting.

With files from Julianna Balsamo