Multi-vehicle collision in Midland construction zone sends 4 to hospital

Provincial police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision in a Midland construction zone that injured several people.

Simcoe Road 93 is closed between Angela Schmidt Foster Road and Yonge Street following the crash.

Police say four people suffered injuries, and air ambulance ORNGE has been called.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Police ask the public to avoid the area as they expect a "lengthy closure for the investigation."

This is a developing story. CTV News will update as details become available.