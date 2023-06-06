Multi-vehicle collision in Midland construction zone sends 4 to hospital

Provincial police at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Simcoe Road 93 in Midland, Ont., on Tues., June 6, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter) Provincial police at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Simcoe Road 93 in Midland, Ont., on Tues., June 6, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver