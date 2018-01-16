

CTV Barrie





A baby boy allegedly found outdoors in Toronto was never abandoned, a police source tells CP24.

Police said they received a call just before 11 a.m. from someone claiming to be a passerby who found the infant in a plaza in the city's west end.

They say the baby was in a safe indoor area when officers arrived and was conscious and breathing.

However, the source tells CP24 that the mother of the boy fabricated the story. The source says that the woman, who is under the age of 20, had a secret pregnancy.

Police say the mother is receiving medical care. Paramedics say the baby was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Const. David Hopkinson says the police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

With files from CP24 and The Canadian Press.