BARRIE -- A few terrifying moments for a mother and her two children as they escaped from a stalled BMW SUV moments before it was struck by a train in Alliston.

It happened just before noon on Friday.

Jenna Smith, a witness to the crash, says she was watching from a nearby restaurant window when the vehicle stopped on the tracks with four-way lights activated.

Witnesses say people in the area rushed to help the mother and get her children out of their car seats.

According to the police, the train operator was contacted and was able to slow down just before the impact, but couldn’t stop.

Police and Canadian Pacific Railway officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

The train has been moved from the intersection, but CP investigators are still inspecting the train. It is closed to vehicle traffic at this time.

More to come.