BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are searching for a man who went out in a canoe early Thursday morning on Sparrow Lake in Gravenhurst and didn't return.

The Orillia OPP Marine Unit is actively combing the area for any sign of 56-year-old Ian Walker, who they say is a seasonal cottager on the lake.

Walker is five feet six inches, with short salt and pepper coloured hair.

Police urge anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.