Minimum wage hike a boost to Barrie workers, seen as positive by businesses
The Ontario minimum wage now stands at $15.50 an hour, a 50-cent increase.
This comes when the cost of living has reached record highs after inflation reached a four-decade mark in June.
Anshul Bisht moved to Barrie from India in August to attend Georgian College. The 26-year-old was shocked by the price of food and everyday essentials.
According to Statistics Canada, groceries alone rose nearly 11 percent since last year, leaving Bisht to cut down on his spending and pursue a job in the community to get by while he studies in Ontario.
"I heard on the news that minimum wage is going up. It's great!" said Bisht. "It's more difficult for us to manage our daily needs."
Bisht found employment at Birds Nest, a downtown Barrie funnel cake and waffle cafe, that opened in June.
For many Barrie-area businesses, the pandemic devastated revenue and depleted staffing levels. The Barrie Chamber of Commerce said the hourly increase is a step in the right direction to make life more affordable in Simcoe County.
"It's a necessary evil, you've got costs going up on fuel on groceries and everything else, so it does get us closer to a living number," said Paul Markle, the executive director. "But it still has a long way to go to make this something you can afford to live on."
According to Markle, there were 7,500 new jobs created in Simcoe County in August with 11,000 job openings.
The chamber said many unfilled jobs are concerning as businesses struggle to recruit and balance the rising cost of products.
"When covid first hit, we were only making $12.20 an hour, so it's a great thing to have now but at the same time there's no staff," said Kristin Forder, the manager at Cottage Canoe in Barrie.
The province of Ontario indicated that the minimum wage rates would increase each year on October 1.
The newest rates could be announced on or before April 1, 2023
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Before and after photos lay bare Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
Aerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
Death of Mahsa Amini in Iran sparks protests in Canada, globally
Across Canada and around the world, protesters stood shoulder to shoulder on Saturday in solidarity for women's rights and freedom in Iran, as the country enters its third consecutive week of roiling protests spurred by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.
In wake of Fiona, Canadian Red Cross registers 40,000 people for emergency funding
After supporting shelter operations in Atlantic Canada for the first week following Fiona, the Canadian Red Cross is shifting its efforts to a new task: helping the provinces distribute emergency funds.
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial adapted into a new film
Mere months after a judge handed down a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the courtroom drama has been adapted into a film by streaming service Tubi called 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.'
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
Atlantic
-
Federal government approves assistance extension for provinces hit by Fiona
More help is on the way for Atlantic Canadians one week after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.
Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.
-
Thousands are still in the dark in N.S. and P.E.I. more than a week after Fiona
More than 66,000 customers remain without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday afternoon, as the provinces recover from post-tropical storm Fiona.
Montreal
-
Are Quebec Liberal strongholds safe?
The Quebec Liberal Party will need to fend off even more competition this Oct. 3 if it wants to hold on to its seats, and it appears some Liberal strongholds are not as safe as they used to be.
-
Anti-CAQ protesters gather in Francois Legault's riding to denounce health measures
More than a thousand protesters opposed to COVID-19 public health measures met in L'Assomption in front of the constituency office of outgoing Premier François Legault Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run on Montreal highway
A motorcyclist was left in critical condition following an accident Satuday morning with a vehicle on Highway 13 northbound in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police work to disperse crowds in Sandy Hill during post-Panda Game festivities
Ottawa police and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees Twitter account urged students to leave Sandy Hill, as thousands of students participated in post-Panda Game celebrations.
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
-
Section of Highway 417 closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction
Highway 417 is closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood avenues until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for the replacement of the Rochester Street bridge.
Toronto
-
Thousands of people protest in freedom rally for Iran near Toronto today
It's estimated that thousands of protestors marched in a freedom rally in Richmond Hill, Ont. Saturday afternoon in response to the death of an Iranian woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
-
66-year-old man charged after 17-hour standoff at medical building in Mississauga, Ont.
A 66-year-old man has been charged after allegedly barricading himself inside a Mississauga medical building with several firearms for 17 hours on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Police searching for person of interest in fatal Vaughan crash
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released an image of a person of interest in connection with a fatal crash that left one woman dead in Vaughan yesterday.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in Wellington County
The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash on Highway 7 just outside of Guelph.
-
Minimum wage increase’s ‘timing is pretty tough’ for some small businesses
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario are now earning an extra 50 cents per hour as of Oct. 1.
London
-
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
‘Focus on affordability,’ locals head to the polls in Central Elgin
Advanced polls opened on Oct 1. to locals looking to get their vote in early and skip the long lines.
-
129 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match
Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic day for First Nations communities and Canada
Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement went into effect Saturday.
-
Hwy 17 now reopened
Highway 17 has reopened are being closed in both directions between Highway 552 at Goulais Bay and Highway 101 near Wawa for several hours due to a collision.
-
Weekend for Truth and Reconciliation continues in the Sault
If the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a look into the past, the following day of activities in its honour was about looking forward.
Windsor
-
Repairs underway aftrer car strikes gas meter, prompting 'scary' evacuation of Leamington apple orchard
People who were visiting an apple orchard in Leamington say they are "shaken up" after an apparent gas leak forced a sudden evacuation of the area.
-
‘It’s wonderful’: Chatham brothers keep collecting empties for a cause
Brett and Derek Gore have been collecting empty beer cans and liquor bottles for over a decade and a half to buy toys to donate to children without gifts during the holiday season.
-
Walkathon celebrates anniversary of RE/ACT Recovery program
The second annual 5km walkathon and run to celebrate the second anniversary of the RE/ACT Recovery Program in Windsor-Essex took place Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Prices climb at the pumps as provincial fuel tax partially returns
Alberta’s fuel tax has been partially reinstated to gas stations across the province, as oil dipped below $90 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate.
-
Five years later: Waterton Lakes National Park plan considers fire recovery
Like the land itself, a new management plan for Waterton Lakes National Park is marked by a powerful wildfire that tore through the southern Alberta park five years ago.
-
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
-
Man trapped in garbage truck rescued by firefighters
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after a man was trapped in the bin of a garbage truck.
Edmonton
-
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
-
Anticipation builds ahead of Toronto Raptors preseason game in Edmonton
Basketball fever is taking over Edmonton as the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz will play a sold-out preseason game at Rogers Place Sunday afternoon.
-
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.
Vancouver
-
‘Extremely painful’: Sky-high gas prices impacting B.C.’s transportation industry
For Mary and Konstantine Kleiner, who own a family-run moving and storing business in B.C., another surge in gas prices has hit particularly hard. They're not the only ones whose ability to make a living is being impacted.
-
Doctor facing discipline for spreading COVID-19 misinformation in B.C., college says
A doctor is facing discipline in B.C. for spreading COVID-19 and anti-vaccine misinformation – including on one occasion when he allegedly did so against a backdrop of provincial officials hanging in effigy.
-
Advance voting begins for Vancouver election with 'daunting' ballot
The ballot in Vancouver's city election is one of the longest in the country, and voters are being encouraged to take advantage of advance polls that began opening Saturday.