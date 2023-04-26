Midland teen collects graduation wear for those in need

Midland teen Devyn Pulver is collecting used formal wear to donate back to students who need graduation attire. (Chris Garry/CTV News) Midland teen Devyn Pulver is collecting used formal wear to donate back to students who need graduation attire. (Chris Garry/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver