BARRIE, ONT. -- The Midland Legion is launching a new campaign to mark Military Family Appreciation Day on Friday.

The campaign, 'Your Legion Needs YOU!' is in support of local veterans and their families.

To help out, Raytheon ELCAN will deliver 200 face masks with Canadian flag graphics on them to the legion to kick things off.

The ELCAN Social & Community Events Committee purchased 100 masks from O Canada Masks for the Legion, and O Canada masks matched that donation.

The Midland Legion reopened its doors in early August with safety protocols in place.