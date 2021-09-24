Midland art gallery exhibits work of local First Nations and Métis artists

The Town of Midland is showcasing its first Indigenous Art Gallery, with drawings by Andy Trudeau, a Metis veteran who called Midland home.

Trudeau didn't become an artist until the last two decades of his life.

"He grew up in Spider Bay, in the outer islands of Georgian Bay and at Manitou Marina," says John Hartman, Midland Cultural Centre artist and chair.

Hartman says Trudeau didn't attend school. He served in the army in the Second World War "but otherwise spent his time building boats."

His daughter, Jo-Anne Parent, wrote a letter that is available online that shares that her father drew with "two very crippled hands."

Along with boats, Trudeau drew scoots, planes, wildlife, cottages, and fish.

He passed away in 2013.

Trudeau's ancestors were part of the historic community that moved to Penetanguishene in the 1820s from Drummond Island.

The art gallery is dedicated to the work of local and regional First Nations and Métis artists and artisans.

The inaugural exhibition 'Andy Trudeau 1924-2013, The Drawings,' is available for viewing online, along with a video created by Trudeau's grandson.

Starting Oct. 5, the gallery will open for in-person visits.