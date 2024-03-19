Midland-area roads keep police busy: OPP

One week on Southern Georgian Bay roads has claimed the life of a young man and left three others facing serious criminal charges.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on March 13, a single-vehicle fatality on Simcoe County Road 27 in Tiny Township claimed the life of a 31-year-old Tay Township man.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a white Mini Cooper travelling eastbound on Simcoe Road 27 around the time of the crash to call 1-888-310-1122 or email

A rollover into a ditch on Highway 12 in Tay Township on Sunday could cost a 21-year-old uninjured Midland man his foreseeable future driving career.

Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police threw the novice training guide at him, leaving him with at least eight charges, including careless driving and driving without insurance.

Police also netted two drivers they determined were intoxicated Thursday and Friday.

A 60-year-old Toronto man was charged with impaired offences after being pulled over at a R.I.D.E. check in Midland Friday at 11:50 p.m.

A 63-year-old Oshawa woman was also busted in Midland on Thursday for impaired driving after police received reports of an erratic driver near Heritage Drive. Discovered in a nearby parking lot, the woman faces impaired driving charges.

Both Midland drivers were served a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the involved vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.