Martial arts coach facing sexual assault allegations

A Newmarket man faces charges in connection with two sexual offences, and police believe there could be more victims.

Police say Anthony Panes, 26, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor who attended a martial arts club where Panes was a coach.

They say he also worked at other martial arts clubs in the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators encourage any potential victims to come forward.

"There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence," York Regional Police stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.