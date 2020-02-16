BARRIE -- One man has been rushed to hospital after a motorized bike accident on Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte.

OPP and Simcoe County paramedics responded to Line 13, north of Bass Lake Side Road, on Sunday afternoon.

Oro-Medonte fire officials say two men were racing their motorbikes on the lake when one man flew over the handlebars of his bike. The injured man was brought to the shore on a backboard brace.

He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to the left side of his body.