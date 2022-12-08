Man's body found inside burned trailer with his dog

A fire at the Rolling Acres Campground in New Tecumseth early Thursday morning left one man and his dog dead.

The New Tecumseth Fire Services was alerted to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. at a trailer in the campground.

When crews arrived, they found the trailer engulfed in flames.

Once it was under control, officials say they found a body inside.

Loved ones identified the victim as 60-year-old Malcolm Bradley, a long-time resident of the trailer home community. Neighbours say he was recently widowed.

Residents told CTV News the man had a dog, which fire investigators confirmed was also found dead inside the home.

The fire burned the trailer to the ground, and the extensive heat caused some exposure damage to neighbouring buildings.

Investigators said an autopsy would be done in the coming days to confirm Bradley's identity and determine his cause of death.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is collecting evidence to figure out how this deadly fire started.