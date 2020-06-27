BARRIE, ONT. -- One man is unaccounted for after the driver of a boat lost control on Rice Lake south of Peterborough Saturday morning.

The OPP and fire crews spent the day searching for the man in the water and from the air.

Two other people were hurt when the driver lost control near Wood Duck Dr. One man’s injuries are so serious, he was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto. The other man’s injuries are minor.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the driver to lose control.