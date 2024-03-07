BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man hospitalized after falling through ice in Severn Township

    One man was rushed to the hospital after falling into frigid water in Severn Township on Thursday.

    Ontario police say they received reports that someone had been fishing on MacLean Lake, east of Port Severn, and had gone through the ice.

    Georgian Bay and Severn Fire Department Fire Chief Tony Van Dam told CTV News four firefighters went onto the ice to pull the individual from the water.

    "The ice is not safe at this time. This individual is lucky, and fortunately, no firefighters or personnel were injured," Van Dam said. "I can't stress to you enough, stay off the ice."

    The OPP Aviation Unit also aided in the rescue.

    "This is an awesome example of how emergency services work together," the fire chief added.

    The man's condition is unknown, but Van Dam said it's believed he will survive.

