BARRIE, ONT. -- One man is facing multiple charges following various thefts from vehicles in Gravenhurst Thursday morning.

According to OPP, officers responded to multiple theft complaints from vehicles near Phillip Street and First Street South in Gravenhurst.

Police confirm they were able to locate the suspect several blocks away. The 31-year-old man is facing multiple theft-related charges.

The man is expected to appear in court in Bracebridge Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking here.