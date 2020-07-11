BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police say a man died Friday while trying to retrieve a paddle on Lake Simcoe in Georgina.

Police received a 911 call from Sibbald Point Provincial Park at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Insp. Christina Dawson says the man had been in an inflatable watercraft but went into the water where it was about 10’ deep to go after the paddle. He did not resurface.

Emergency crews pulled the man’s body from the lake about 90 minutes later.

Dawson says the man’s death is being treated as accidental.