

CTV Barrie





A 56-year-old Grey Highlands man has died of his injuries one week after a collision on Highway 26 east of Meaford.

James Salomon was driving the pickup truck that collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction on Tuesday last week.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries, she is now in stable condition. Her eight-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash and has been upgraded to stable condition.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey County OPP with this investigation is asked to contact them.