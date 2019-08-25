Featured
Man dead after boat crash in Seguin Township
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
Craig Momney, CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 5:29PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 25, 2019 5:30PM EDT
Provincial police say a 64-year-old Florida man has died after two boats crashed on Saturday night.
According to police, the fatal collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Lake Joseph, near Emerald Island in Seguin Township, fifty kilometres northwest of Gravenhurst.
A 48-year-old woman from Markham was also seriously injured in the crash.
The cause is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.