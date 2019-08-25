

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





Provincial police say a 64-year-old Florida man has died after two boats crashed on Saturday night.

According to police, the fatal collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Lake Joseph, near Emerald Island in Seguin Township, fifty kilometres northwest of Gravenhurst.

A 48-year-old woman from Markham was also seriously injured in the crash.

The cause is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.