

CTV Barrie





A Mississauga man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault involving a minor in New Tecumseth.

The OPP says they launched an investigation into a report of a sexual assault in early August.

On Thursday, members of the Nottawasaga OPP crime unit, the child sexual exploitation unit and the digital forensics unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Mississauga.

Police have now charged a 24 year old with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and luring a person under 14 years of age.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.