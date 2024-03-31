Man charged as OPP seize firearm and ammunition in Essa Township

A 50-year-old from Essa township has been charged with several weapons-related charges.

According to OPP, On March 22, 2024, officers from the Nottawasaga detachment were notified of an incident in Angus where a man was uttering threats.

Upon arrival, police arrested the 50-year-old and located a loaded firearm and ammunition; both items were seized.

OPP laid ten charges related to weapon offences.

The accused was held for bail and remanded into custody.