BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man charged as OPP seize firearm and ammunition in Essa Township

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    A 50-year-old from Essa township has been charged with several weapons-related charges.

    According to OPP, On March 22, 2024, officers from the Nottawasaga detachment were notified of an incident in Angus where a man was uttering threats.

    Upon arrival, police arrested the 50-year-old and located a loaded firearm and ammunition; both items were seized.

    OPP laid ten charges related to weapon offences.

    The accused was held for bail and remanded into custody.

