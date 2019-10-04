Caledon OPP officers have arrested a man in relation to a robbery at a grocery store in Caledon.

On September 20th, just after 11 am officers were called to the local business near Airport Road and Hilltop Drive in Caledon.

Police say the suspect attempted to steal cash from the grocery store and then got into a dispute with store employees. As a result, the employees were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Brian Turner, 27, of Brampton. Turner was arrested yesterday by OPP officers in Gravenhurst and is facing several charges, including robbery with violence and assault causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on October 4th.