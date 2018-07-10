

CTV Barrie





A leukemia donation jar was stolen from a Barrie store on Tuesday morning before it opened.

Barrie police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who allegedly ran off with a donation jar meant for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Police say the suspect smashed the front window of The Beer Store on Blake Street at 5:30 a.m.

Security video shows the man grabbing the donation jar and quickly leaving the store.

He is described as a white man, between 50 and 60 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.