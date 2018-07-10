Featured
Man allegedly runs off with leukemia donation jar
Barrie police are looking for this man who allegedly stole a donation jar from The Beer Store in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Barrie Police Service)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 1:12PM EDT
A leukemia donation jar was stolen from a Barrie store on Tuesday morning before it opened.
Barrie police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who allegedly ran off with a donation jar meant for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.
Police say the suspect smashed the front window of The Beer Store on Blake Street at 5:30 a.m.
Security video shows the man grabbing the donation jar and quickly leaving the store.
He is described as a white man, between 50 and 60 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
The investigation is continuing. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
Barrie Police is looking for the public's assistance in IDing a suspect who broke into the @TheBeerStoreON on Blake St & stole the @Return4Leukemia donation jar meant for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada @LLSCanada— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 10, 2018
See the full story here: https://t.co/TJdcfAaivV pic.twitter.com/Z5DeY1l1FA