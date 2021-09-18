Man airlifted to Toronto after ATV crash in Wasaga Beach

Police investigate ATV crash in Wasaga Beach that sent a man to a Toronto hospital in serious condition on Saturday, September 18, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News) Police investigate ATV crash in Wasaga Beach that sent a man to a Toronto hospital in serious condition on Saturday, September 18, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver