Long weekend roads took five lives

Five people lost their lives in roadside fatalities over the long weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers laid more than 4,200 speeding charges and nearly 100 stunt/racing charges.

There were more than 170 impaired driving offences among the criminal code charges.

Close to 100 distracted driving violations and more than 280 seatbelt offences were among the list of charges.

Additionally, the OPP also issued over 90 driver's licence suspensions.

Of the 6,918 traffic-related charges laid during the course of the weekend, OPP say it was the latest reminder of how many careless and dangerous drivers are putting the motoring public at risk.

OPP encourage drivers to set a good example by observing traffic laws and doing their part to help keep Ontario roads, waterways and trails safe.