BARRIE -- Another resident at the Owen Hill Care Community has died with COVID-19, the Barrie facility has had four residents pass away from the virus.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says 14 of the region's 24 COVID-related deaths were residents at long-term care facilities in Barrie and Bradford.

The local medical officer of health says these facilities are struggling to contain the spread of the virus.

"We're looking at a very high fatality rate among those in long-term care facilities and a tremendous difficultly for us to keep it out of those facilities," says Dr. Charles Gardner.

Dr. Gardner says with one in four of the region's total confirmed cases related to outbreaks in retirement and long-term care homes, it's clear community transmission is infecting health-care workers and those in homes who are most vulnerable.

"They could be going to work, getting these checks done, passing the screening, and yet are potentially infectious to patients."

There are currently seven institutional outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka.

A staff member at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care has tested positive, but Dr. Gardner says it's believed the staffer did not come into contact with anyone at the facility.

In all, there have been a total of 344 confirmed cases in the region. More than half have recovered while seven remain in the hospital.

There are 16 new confirmed cases reported by the local health unit on Wednesday, including a child from Innisfil.

The province is reporting 412 new cases and 68 more deaths on Wednesday.

Health officials say more than 70 per cent of Ontario's total cases are resolved.

The local medical officer of health says physical distancing and other safety measures need to continue to avoid the further spread of the virus.