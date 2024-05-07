Local museum inspires change-makers to contribute to Canada's net-zero goal

A museum in Collingwood, Ont., is calling on all change-makers to explore the science of climate change and help Canada reach its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal.

The Collingwood Museum is hosting the Science North's travelling exhibition, Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change.

Exhibition-goers can explore an interactive event, talk with climate action specialists, and complete scavenger hunts to win prizes valued at over $80.

People will also have the chance to win a week of free programs in the Museum's popular summer programs.

Our Climate Quest will be displayed from May 8 to May 29 at Central Park Arena on 85 Paterson Street.

The event is free and will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"Visitors will be immersed in an interactive experience where you can explore what we currently know about climate change, but also learn, build, and test sustainable solutions that affect our everyday lives - from learning how we shop, eat, and live to how we connect to nature and each other," stated in the release.

This event aims to inspire individuals through stories from scientists, Indigenous peoples, and change-makers across the country who share their efforts towards climate action.