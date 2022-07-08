Local businesses and residents impacted by Rogers service outage

Jay Jagodics says the Rogers outage is more than just a nuisance for him, the Barrie man says he will be impacted financially.

"I'm going to lose a day's pay over this," he told CTV News during a call from his Bell phone while at work Friday morning.

"My whole family uses Rogers. We have no internet or phones," Jagodics said.

The service outage is impacting users across Canada, affecting phone calls, internet usage and debit payments.

Local coffee shops were forced to turn customers without cash away during the morning rush in Barrie.

Barrie Police Services confirms the outage isn't impacting its 911 call centre but noted some Rogers users might have trouble connecting.

"If the call connects, please stay on the call as long as possible," police stated, adding, "If you can't connect, please call back."

The system outage is also impacting some City of Barrie services, including payment options at all city-operated facilities.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit closed its immunization and oral health clinics scheduled for Friday in Collingwood and Barrie because of the service outage.

The cancelled clinics include:

GO-VAXX Bus: Collingwood Nursing Home

GO-VAXX Bus: Collingwood Leisure Time Club

GO-VAXX Bus: E3 Community Services, Collingwood

and Georgian Mall, Barrie

Health unit offices and phone lines remain operational.

Rogers has yet to provide a timeline for when the issue will be resolved, but did post an apology on social media.