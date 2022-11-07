Lehman helms final council meeting after 12 years as Barrie mayor

Jeff Lehman sits at the helm of his final city council meeting after 12 years as mayor (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie) Jeff Lehman sits at the helm of his final city council meeting after 12 years as mayor (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump teases 'big announcement' Nov. 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a 'big announcement' next week in Florida as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver