Lawyers spent the day arguing whether a former Barrie dermatologist's actions were part of a medical examination or whether it was for is his sexual gratification.

During its closing arguments on Monday, the Crown insisted that Dr. Rod Kunynetz had no reason to do breast examinations on two patients.

"The fondling is of a sexual nature," the Crown argued.

Kunynetz is facing two counts of sexual assault for the alleged incidents that happened in 1998 and 2008.

The court heard one woman went to have a pre-cancerous spot on her faced examined. The other had a spot on her leg looked at.

The Crown argued that during the examinations both women did not expect to be touched in the manner they were and no consent was asked for or given.

The defence argues that in both cases Kunynetz was conducting routine medical examination that included the torso area.

"Any such touching was incidental to a legitimate medical examination. At no time did he inappropriately touch either of the complainants for sexual gratification or for a non-medical purpose," said defence lawyer David Humphrey.

The defence raised questions about both women's credibility, suggesting they were mistaken. Humphrey argued that it was probably "innocent, inadvertent touching that has been misinterpreted."

The defence also suggested the allegations are "a false perception by an anxious patient or a distorted recollection of a bonafide medical examination many years after the fact or a false allegation."

Kunynetz lost his licence to practice after the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario found him guilty of sexually abusing another female patient by touching her breasts.

Kunynetz's fate is now in the hands of the judge, who will spend the next four weeks reviewing the case.

A verdict will be handed down on April 23.