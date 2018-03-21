

CTV Barrie





A former Barrie dermatologist charged with sexual assault told a courtroom he "absolutely did not" fondle two of his patients’ breasts during a medical examination.

Dr. Rod Kunynetz said on Wednesday he doesn't remember the patients and said according to their medical records, it would have been necessary to examine their torso areas for further cancerous marks.

Earlier this week, two women, both 71 years old, testified they were shocked when he began to fondle their breasts during examinations of cancerous spots on their faces. The Crown insists the doctor had no reason to do breast examinations.

Kunynetz lost his licence to practice after the College of Physicians and Surgeons found him guilty of sexually abusing another female patient by touching her breasts.

Kunynetz has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault.