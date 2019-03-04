

CTV Barrie





Lakehead University in Orillia is looking to the future to find a way to expand and give its students more than just an academic reason to be on campus.

“This is very much focused around the student experience,” says Chris Glover, Director of Student Success.

The University is considering developing a new multi-use facility on the 85-acre site to give students access to more recreation and social activities.

Officials conducted surveys over the past few years on ways to enhance the student experience. Those survey findings will be brought to council on Monday night.

Lakehead University Principal Dean Jobin says the more a student is engaged in the student community, the more likely they are to succeed.

“So much about university experiences is making those social connections that will aid, not only in the future that develop into very close friendships, but also, of course, opportunities in professional networking.”

Students say they want a place to connect with other students.

“It’s all very much a part of the overall student experience that’s really important to them,” explains Glover.

There are no plans for shovels to hit the ground for years. Officials say they have a long way to go as the concept is still in the development stage. They hope to have a plan for the facility in place by late spring or early summer.