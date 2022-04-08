Lake Simcoe recognized as ‘national priority’ in federal budget
The federal government committed $19.6 million to protect large lakes and rivers in Ontario, including Lake Simcoe.
The money will go into a freshwater action fund, announced in the 2022 federal budget on Thursday.
"I welcome the news that the federal government has recognized Lake Simcoe as a national priority," Georgina Mayor Margaret Quirk said in a press release Friday.
"Our united front of watershed municipalities will continue to work collaboratively to ensure we protect the lake for future generations."
Jonathan Scott, Bradford Ward 2 councillor, said it’s good to see the federal government start to deliver on its commitment to Lake Simcoe.
"The budget specifically mentions that further details are to come on how these funds will be used this year, so our advocacy will continue," Scott said.
"We must ensure Lake Simcoe gets its fair share of the nearly $20 million in funding this year, and ensure the funding increases and the program is put on a long-term footing to deliver for our watershed."
The federal government has already committed $16 million to the proposed Lake Simcoe phosphorus recycling facility and additional funding for conservation projects.
"Following unprecedented, united action by area municipalities, and by our area MPs of all parties, Lake Simcoe is back in the federal budget," Georgina Ward 3 Councillor Dave Neeson said.
"We look forward to learning more about this new funding program as details are announced and are committed to ensuring federal funding delivers important projects to help restore Lake Simcoe."
The Holland Marsh Phosphorus Recycling Facility was initially proposed by York Region as part of a larger sewage project. However, that project was put on hold indefinitely.
The facility would reduce phosphorous runoff into the Holland River by roughly 85 per cent, removing up to 10 per cent of the total amount of phosphorous going into Lake Simcoe each year.
Georgina and Bradford are among seven municipalities that have passed a motion calling on all levels of government for their support to move forward with the facility.
-with files from Katelyn Wilson
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Three people shot after gunfire erupts at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
What the 2022 federal budget has for seniors
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, which proposes an additional $20 million to support Canadian seniors.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo
Three doctors and a paramedic spoke with The Associated Press to offer new details from a March 9 airstrike that happened when communications were all but severed and to counter fresh Russian misinformation.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor wait list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people
Nova Scotia's registry of people in need of primary care climbed to 88,300 this month -- a new record high.
-
Federal budget measures for P.E.I. spud sector 'bittersweet' for head of potato board
The head of the Prince Edward Island Potato Board says he has "bittersweet" feelings about the $28 million earmarked in the new federal budget to help the Island's potato farming sector.
-
Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody
A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.
Montreal
-
New guidance: Swab your mouth and nose for more 'complete' COVID-19 rapid test result
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
-
Woman dies after being hit by delivery truck in Laval
A 48-year-old woman has died after being hit by a delivery truck in Laval, north of Montreal.
-
19-year-old arrested in Montreal after man attacked trying to buy smartphone from online ad
Montreal police say they've arrested a 19-year-old man in an alleged connection to an attempted murder in early April. A 26-year-old man was attacked after responding to an online ad to buy a smartphone.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa home sold for more than $800,000 over asking
An Ottawa home has sold for more than $800,000 above its asking price, a potentially record-breaking purchase.
-
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
-
Ottawa special needs teacher facing charges of assault
A teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and intimidating two special needs students under the age of 10.
Toronto
-
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
-
Three people shot after gunfire erupts at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
TPS officer acquitted in 2015 high-profile sexual assault trial now charged with assault
A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault trial seven years ago was charged with assault following a dispute with a woman in the city’s Junction neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region seeing a small rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Region of Waterloo has seen a small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, as infections continue to rise here and across the province.
-
Waterloo Region teens tutor Ukraine students who can’t go to school
Waterloo Region teens, who started a tutoring program during the pandemic, have expanded their services to help students overseas in Ukraine.
-
Province announces $7 million in funding and new LTC beds in Waterloo Region
The Ontario government is giving Waterloo Region $7,116,648 in funding for long-term care homes, and adding beds at two local retirement residences.
London
-
Regulations coming for short term rental properties in Grand Bend
Those with short term rental properties in Grand Bend and elsewhere in Lambton Shores may soon have to follow a new set of rules.
-
Toronto police officer pleads guilty in connection to London homicide investigation
A Toronto Police Detective Constable pleaded guilty Friday to breach of trust by a public officer
-
'We are seeing an uptick': TVDSB battling staffing absences as schools close
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) closed two of its school in London, Ont. Friday amid staffing issues.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials say armed man impersonating cop pulled woman over in Sudbury
No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.
-
Timmins man charged with first-degree murder, arson in Alberta
A man wanted for sexual assault charges in Timmins is facing murder and arson charges in Red Deer, Alta.
-
Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end
It was a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.
Windsor
-
Peak of sixth wave to hit Windsor-Essex
Windsor Regional Hospital officials remain on high alert as a sixth wave of COVID-19 quickly approaches.
-
Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment for April 8 – 10
A look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex entertainment for April 8 – 10.
-
Run for Rocky event to return after five-year hiatus
After a five-year hiatus, Run for Rocky announced the return of its popular walk/run, along with a number of upcoming endeavours.
Calgary
-
Temple death deemed a homicide by Calgary police, victim identified
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and have identified the victim.
-
Angry driver kicks the mirrors off Tesla on busy Calgary road
A Calgary Tesla driver is dealing with some big repair bills following a run-in with two other drivers last month.
-
Alberta's unemployment dropped in March but Calgary, Edmonton jobless rates still high
Though Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, both Calgary and Edmonton have some of the highest jobless numbers in the country.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Saskatoon police on scene at 3 ongoing incidents
Saskatoon police were on scene in the vicinity of three schools in the city.
-
Sask. top doctor says it's too soon to tell if province has entered COVID-19 sixth wave
Saskatchewan's top doctor said it is too soon to tell whether the province has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19.
-
Saskatoon nurse told to pay $50K for discipline hearing where majority of charges were dropped
A Saskatoon nurse who faced professional misconduct charges from the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan is now on the hook for paying $50,000 to help cover the cost of the investigation and disciplinary hearing — the most expensive in the regulator's history.
Edmonton
-
Crash involving scooter, car closes part of 100 Avenue in west end
The eastbound lanes of 100 Avenue were closed at 170 Street after a crash involving a car and a scooter late Friday morning.
-
Natural gas release from northern Alberta pipeline leads to federal investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the release of natural gas from a pipeline and the fire it caused in northern Alberta on Thursday.
-
Edmonton to start citywide street sweeping on Monday
Workers will be out there 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday until they get to every community. Residential roads will be swept during the day while busier roads will be cleaned at night.
Vancouver
-
Officer may face charges after man falls from Port Coquitlam balcony: police watchdog
A police officer could face charges in connection with an incident last fall in Port Moody, an independent watchdog says.
-
Witnesses sought after unprovoked attack on 'visually impaired' man in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police are looking to speak to witnesses of an unprovoked attack on a "visually impaired" pedestrian in the city's downtown last week.
-
What happened to B.C.'s promise of universal $10-a-day child care? Here's an update
B.C.'s child-care minister updated parents Friday on the province's plans to expand the program the NDP first campaigned on five years ago.