Knife-wielding teen sought in Essa Township convenience store robbery

Police are actively seeking the public's help in identifying a young suspect involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Essa Township.

Provincial police say the suspect entered the store armed with a knife and demanded a vape pen at around 3:15 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect is believed to be a 16-year-old boy wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and black and white gloves.

Nottawasaga OPP asks anyone who recognizes the teen or has information on the incident to contact the authorities.