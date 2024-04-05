BARRIE
Barrie

    • Knife-wielding teen sought in Essa Township convenience store robbery

    Police released an image of an armed robbery suspect in Essa Township on Fri., April 5, 2024. (Source: Nottawasaga OPP) Police released an image of an armed robbery suspect in Essa Township on Fri., April 5, 2024. (Source: Nottawasaga OPP)
    Police are actively seeking the public's help in identifying a young suspect involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Essa Township.

    Provincial police say the suspect entered the store armed with a knife and demanded a vape pen at around 3:15 a.m. on Friday.

    The suspect is believed to be a 16-year-old boy wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and black and white gloves.

    Nottawasaga OPP asks anyone who recognizes the teen or has information on the incident to contact the authorities.

